Communities on edge after bomb threats called into Jewish centers

Communities are on edge after investigators say at least 16 centers in 11 different states were the subject of bomb threats on Monday, one of which happened here in New England.

In Providence, a bomb threat was made against the Jewish Community Center.

Officials at the center said a threat came in as an automated call but turned out to be a hoax.

City leaders say construction has been underway to make the center safer.

Elsewhere around the country, children were evacuated from a nursery in Tarrytown, New York after a bomb threat there.

Police and bomb squad arrived on the scene and the building was cleared but nothing was found.

Another Jewish community center in Indianapolis was given the all-clear Monday after receiving similar threats. An officer with a bomb-sniffing dog searched the school but did not find anything.

And many people were seen evacuating a Jewish community center in Florida Monday as well. Officials say the threats were not credible and the center was able to re-open.

In a statement, national leaders are calling for swift and concerted action from federal officials to identify and capture the perpetrator.

