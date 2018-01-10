Communities prepare for flooding as rain and warm weather move in

QUINCY, Mass. (WHDH) — Crews in communities around Massachusetts are preparing for possible flash flooding later this week as rain is expected and warm weather is melting piles of snow.

In Quincy, crews from the Department of Public Works are clearing out the 9,000 storm drains in the city. Parts of Quincy flooded last week during the blizzard, turning some streets into rivers.

Quincy Public Works Commissioner Al Grazioso said his team will be working into the night to prepare, as 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected. Grazioso also asked homeowners to clean out any catch basins or storm drains on their property.

A flood watch has been issued for the entire state of Massachusetts for Friday.

