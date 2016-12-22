Community Christmas tree stolen in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WHDH) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said someone cut down and stole the community Christmas tree in West Springfield.

The tree was 6 feet tall and fully decorated for Christmas.

A local business owner paid for a replacement tree, which officials put up on Wednesday.

The incident was not reported to police but a business across the street from the tree said it would check its security cameras to see if they could identify the Grinch.

