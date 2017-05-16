Community leaders and Red Sox meet to discuss combating racism

BOSTON (WHDH) - Community leaders and members of the Red Sox management met Tuesday to discuss possible solutions on fighting racism at Fenway Park.

The meeting comes in the wake of an incident at Fenway Park last month when Baltimore Orioles player Adam Jones said he was targeted with racial slurs during a game. Jones said a fan also threw a bag of peanuts at him.

Red Sox management vowed to address the issue and enforce a zero-tolerance policy for anything racist. Leaders of the black community in Boston said more can be done and used Tuesday’s meeting to offer their help. Sadiki Kambon, of the Black Community Information Center, said he felt “encouraged” by the reception they got from the team.

“Folks were genuine in terms of really wanting to hear what we had to say,” said Kambon.

People at the meeting will convene again in a month to discuss specific ideas for the Red Sox.

