EASTON, MA (WHDH) - A community is grieving after a deadly crash in Easton on Friday.

A father and his teenage son, along with the teenager’s girlfriend, were killed in a head-on collision.

Police identified the three victims as William Fleming, 58; his son, 17-year-old Robert Fleming, and 17-year-old Kayleigh Desrosiers.

Desrosiers’ family spoke with 7News about the crash.

Robert Fleming was a student at Oliver Ames High School in Easton. Principal Wesley Paul told 7News that crisis counselors were available for students at the school on Saturday afternoon.

It is not known yet how fast the cars were traveling. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The family of Kayleigh DesRosiers is devastated after the teen died along with her boyfriend and his father. Hear from her mom at 10p on CW pic.twitter.com/5b3MgKAFlg — Eric Kane (@EricKaneTV) January 1, 2017

