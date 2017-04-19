BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts high school is mourning after one student died and two others were seriously injured in a car crash Tuesday.

The crash took place shortly after a 19-year-old picked up two younger teenagers from a Brockton High School freshman baseball game. The Plymouth district attorney’s office says the 2006 Toyota Scion slammed violently into a tree.

One of the passengers, 15-year-old Isaias Caban, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and other passenger were taken to local hospitals for their injuries.

Caban’s sister, Erika Caban, says her brother played baseball on the team. Their mother broke down crying after hearing the news.

“It’s going to take a while to hit me,” Erika Caban said.

