Community steps into help after fire forces Marine from Granby home

GRANBY, MA (WHDH) — A community has stepped into help after a fire forced an injured Marine from his home in Granby.

Joshua Bouchard said he smelled smoke and came out to see his garage engulfed in flames.

His truck, wheelchairs and prosthetic leg were all destroyed in the fire.

At one point, the gas tanks to his truck and lawn mower exploded, knocking Bouchard out of his wheelchair.

Now the community is stepping in.

A local group is donating a new pickup truck to Bouchard, and a local pharmacist is also donating a new wheelchair to the man.

