Community surprises boy with new lawnmower in N.C.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WHDH) — An 11-year-old boy hoping to start his own lawn care business in North Carolina was surprised with a new lawnmower by his neighbors.

Q’yaron Godson said he already mows the lawn for his church and wanted to join a local lawn care company. When they said they could not hire him, Q’yaron decided to get his own used lawnmower and repair it so he could start his own company.

“I’m getting older but I have to find something to do,” said Q’yaron. “I can’t just sit in the house and play on my life.”

The local lawn business said they decided to help him out. They bought Q’yaron a new lawnmower, along with a weed-whacker and gas cans. They also promised to show him how to use everything.

“I thought it was pretty interesting that the young man is only in the fourth grade and he really wants to work. We need to give him a shot,” said Bobby West of Grasshoppers Lawn Care.

Q’yaron said he thought he was going to cry when he was presented with his gift.

“I just want them to know I’m very thankful to have everything that I have now and God bless them all,” said Q’yaron.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)