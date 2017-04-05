DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - There were severe delays on three commuter rail lines out of South Station after someone was struck by a train near the JFK T stop.

The MBTA says the person who was hit was a trespasser. The incident happened around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Middleborough, Kingston and Greenbush lines have been impacted.

The condition of the person is not yet known.

