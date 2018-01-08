Commuter Rail to operate modified schedule for Newburyport-Rockport lines

BOSTON (WHDH) — The MBTA said the Commuter Rail’s Newburyport-Rockport lines will run on a modified schedule through Jan. 12 due to damage from last week’s snowstorm.

The MBTA said the tidal surge of salt water damaged track circuits in Saugus.

MODIFIED SCHEDULE:

Morning inbound

152 (5:50 a.m. Newburyport to North Station). Alternative is train 154, 6:25 a.m. departure

160 (7:55 a.m. Newburyport to North Station) will make additional stops, holding at Beverly to assume 192’s schedule, 8:33 a.m. departure from Beverly

Morning outbound

153 (6:26 a.m. North Station to Newburyport). Alternative is train 155, 7:37 a.m. departure which will make an additional stop at Riverworks

191 (7:08 a.m. North Station to Salem). Alternative is train 155, 7:37 a.m. departure which will make an additional stop at Riverworks

Evening outbound

113 (3:35 p.m. North Station to Rockport). Alternative is train 115, 4:15 p.m. departure

193 (4:40 p.m. North Station to Beverly). Alternative is train 117, 5:00 p.m. departure which will make additional stops to fully cover 193’s schedule

171 (5:40 p.m. North Station to Newburyport). Alternative is train 173, 6:05 p.m. departure

Evening inbound

120 (5:08 p.m. Rockport to North Station). Alternative train is 122, 5:45 p.m. departure

194 (5:35 p.m. Beverly to North Station). Alternative train is 174, 6:20 p.m. departure

176 (7:08 p.m. Newburyport to North Station). Alternative train is 178, 8:10 p.m. departure

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)