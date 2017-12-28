Commuting slow for MBTA riders in bitter cold

BOSTON (WHDH) — Record lows gripped New England Thursday and in Boston, commuters dealt with delays and slow-moving trains on the MBTA and the Commuter Rail.

The MBTA said they are fully staffed and they even stored trains in tunnels and stations overnight to keep them from freezing. Even with the preparation, delays plagued the MBTA and Commuter Rail. The cold weather meant people crowded indoors at stations to wait for their buses and trains.

“I hate. I hate it more every year. I understand why poeple move south,” said Joan Carpenter, who was waiting at the Davis Square T Station.

Elsewhere in Boston, Mayor Marty Walsh urged residents to check in on their neighbors, especially the elderly and those with disabilities. He said around 1,600 people spent Wednesday night in the city’s homeless shelters, which were at capacity.

Walsh said homeless shelters are adding more cots and warming centers will be open in case of power outages.

