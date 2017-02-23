Company involved in fatal Boston trench collapse faces arraignment

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston company and its owner are scheduled to be arraigned on manslaughter and other charges in connection with a trench collapse that killed two workers.

Atlantic Drain Services Inc. and owner Kevin Otto are expected to be arraigned Thursday in Suffolk Superior Court.

Authorities say 47-year-old Robert Higgins and 53-year-old Kelvin Mattocks died after a fire hydrant collapsed and flooded the 14-foot deep hole where they were working last October.

Suffolk District Attorney Daniel Conley says the company failed to shore up the trench walls as required by federal regulations. Conley says during the investigation, Otto provided doctored records to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Otto and his lawyer have not commented on the charges.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)