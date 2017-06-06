Company looking to design Elizabeth Warren action figure

A Brooklyn-based company is soliciting funds to begin production of an action figure of Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

The company, FCTRY, is a product design studio “that makes toys and other fun stuff,” according to their Kickstarter page.

The company introduced the doll on Kickstarter in hopes of raising $15,000 for production. The fundraising site has already surpassed $20,000 for the project.

The company also created dolls for then-candidate Barack Obama in 2008 and for both Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders in 2015 and 2016. The site says it donated a portion of the proceeds to those candidates’ campaigns.

FCTRY says it also created an “evil Trump” and raised money for the ACLU.

