Company recalls more than half million kid’s plush toys due to choking risk

(WHDH) — The CPSC says Kids Preferred has recalled more than a half a million wind-up musical plush toys due to a choking hazard.

The metal post and handle of the wind-up mechanism can detach, posing a risk to young children.

The recall involves Carter’s, Child of Mine, Guess How Much I Love You and Just One You brands of toys. They were sold in variety of animal characters and colors. The model number and batch code are printed on the smallest white sewn-in label behind the care label.

The toys are sold nationwide at locations including Target and Walmart. There was been six reports of parts detaching, but no injuries.

