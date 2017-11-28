LONDON (WHDH) — Future royal Meghan Markle made a statement while announcing her engagement to Prince Harry.

The white coat she was wearing is now sold out.

The coat costs more than $600 and is made by Toronto-based designer “Line The Label.”

The company’s site crashed when people got wind of who designed the coat.

“Line The Label” has decided to rename the coat “The Meghan” in her honor.

It is from the designer’s fall 2017 collection and comes in different colors.

