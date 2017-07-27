FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — A man who police say shot at them and engaged in a standoff with officers at a Massachusetts pizza shop is being examined by authorities to see if he is fit to stand trial.

Thirty-one-year-old Justin Breakspear faces dozens of charges, including six counts of attempted murder. The MetroWest Daily News of Framingham reports he has a dangerousness hearing scheduled for August 9.

Breakspear was arrested on July 20 after he fired a single shot at responding police at his home. He then fled to a nearby pizza shop where he later surrendered.

According to his attorney, Breakspear is undergoing a competency exam that could last as long as 20 days.

