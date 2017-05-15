ILFRACOMBE, England (AP) — A young British computer expert credited with cracking the WannaCry cyberattack has told The Associated Press he doesn’t consider himself a hero but fights malware because “it’s the right thing to do.”

In his first face-to-face interview, Marcus Hutchis said Monday hundreds of computer experts worked throughout the weekend to fight the virus, which which paralyzed computers in some 150 countries.

