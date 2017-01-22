NEW YORK (AP) — United Airlines says all of its domestic flights are grounded on Sunday because of a computer problem.

Company spokeswoman Maddie King said in a brief statement that it issued a ground stop in the U.S. because of an “IT issue.” It did not give any more details, and it was not immediately clear how many flights were affected.

Chicago-based United Airlines and United Express operate more than 4,500 flights a day to 339 airports across five continents.

United Airlines spokeswoman Maddie King released the following statement to 7News:

“We have issued a ground stop for all domestic mainline flights due to an IT issue. We are working as quickly as possible to resolve this issue and get out customers to their final destinations. We apologize for the inconvenience to our customers.”

