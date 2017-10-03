Concertgoer recounts Las Vegas shooting after arriving back to Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Adrieanna Coonan ran into her mother’s arms at Logan International Airport after touching down from Las Vegas.

Hours before, the 26-year-old survived the deadliest mass shooting in modern United States history.

Coonan went to Las Vegas with two friends from Chelmsford specifically for the concert.

Like so many others, she said she thought the noise was firecrackers, but when she realized it was gunfire, she said she ran for her life.

Once Coonan made it out safely, all she could think of was reaching her loved ones in Auburn.

