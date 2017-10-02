BOSTON (WHDH) – Some flights have resumed at the Las Vegas airport after all planes were temporarily grounded due to the deadly shooting on the Strip.

McCarran International Airport said limited flight activity had resumed early Monday.

Passengers who were already in the air as they traveled from Las Vegas to Boston said they learned of the shooting by watching the in-flight televisions. Those on the next flight out made it through the chaos to board.

“There was people everywhere, running back and forth, people helping them, hiding behind cop cars, crying and screaming. It was really crazy,” said Nick Leblanc, who was on a later flight returning to Logan. “All the roads were blocked off so we were actually driving down the wrong side of the road for the most of it.”

A flight arrived from Las Vegas at Logan Airport just before 9 p.m. Monday. 7’s Kimberly Bookman spoke with Adrieanna Coonan, a 25-year-old woman from Auburn who had traveled to Las Vegas for the concert.

Coonan was in the middle of the crowd at the time of the shooting. Coonan said that at first she and the people she was with thought the sound of gunfire was firecrackers. She said that she and the two other women she was with ran over a mile to “get as far as we could.”

The Las Vegas airport is right next to the scene of the shooting. Planes were grounded as emergency responders rushed in.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)