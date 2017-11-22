Concord break-in suspect arrested after leading police on lengthy chase

CONCORD, MA (WHDH) - Police have arrested a man who they say led officers on a chase from Concord to Waltham after a home invasion.

According to police, Steven Hoxie, 45 of South Boston, reportedly tried to break into a home on Emerson Road in Concord. That home’s resident called 9-1-1 and provided a description of Hoxie as well as his vehicle.

Officers on patrol attempted to stop Hoxie near Route 2 and Sudbury Road, but Hoxie led police on a chase from Route 2 in Concord to Route 95 near Trapelo Road in Waltham.

Police say Hoxie tried to drive into a parking garage at the Constant Contact building but crashed through the gate and later crashed inside the garage, then tried to run away. Two Concord Police officers managed to capture the suspect just outside the garage.

According to officers, the vehicle Hoxie was driving, a gray Honda Odyssey, had been reported stolen in Quincy Wednesday morning. Police also received other reports of Concord residents whose homes had been broken into.

Hoxie was booked by Waltham Police and transported to the Concord Police Department, where he will be held on $25,000 bond.

