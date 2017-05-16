Concord, New Hampshire couple charged in death of infant son

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) — Two New Hampshire parents were arrested Tuesday on negligent homicide and manslaughter charges in connection with the death of their young son last summer.

Bradford Ross, 25, and Kayla Austin, 21, are now charged in their 2-month-old son’s death.

Police said they were called to a camper back in August after a 911 call reporting the baby was unconscious. The baby, who was not breathing, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy concluded the baby had methamphetamine in his system.

Ross and Austin werer allegedly using the trailer to distribute methamphetamine. Police said they do not know exactly how the boy ended up with meth in his system but said it is possible he breathed in smoke in the air or touched the meth.

Officers also found the couple’s 2-year-old daughter at the scene. She was unharmed.

As a result of a months-long investigation, authorities issued arrest warrants for the couple, charging them in the infant’s death. They already face prior drug charges.

Ross and Austin will be arraigned Wednesday morning. Relatives who live in the house next door to the camper said they had no comment on the arrests.

