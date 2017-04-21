Concord pet owners warned after coyote attacks dogs

CONCORD, Mass. (WHDH) — Officials in Concord are warning pet owners to be careful after several dogs were attacked on a private trail by a coyote.

Concord Police Chief Joseph O’Connor said four dogs were attacked by the same coyote over a span of three days. The attacks happened on a private trail on Estabrook Road in the area of Estabrook Woods. O’Connor said all the dogs were being walked off leashes when they encountered a coyote den containing pups.

“Frankly I think they’ve been quite disrespectful to these creatures and now they have a mother creature with babies who’s responding the way a normal mother would,” said Concord resident Susannah Kay Reade.

O’Connor said this is weaning season, which lasts until late May, and adult coyotes will be protective of their pups.

Police are warning residents to avoid the area and to keep their dogs on leashes at all times. Homeowners are also putting up additional signs to warn people.

