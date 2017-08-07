Conductor struck by train at Commuter Rail station in Waltham

WALTHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — A train conductor was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after getting injured at a Commuter Rail station in Waltham.

The incident happened at the Brandeis Commuter Rail station. Keolis, who owns the Commuter Rail, said one of their employees was the one injured.

Transit Police said the 20-year-old conductor was doing a safety check as the train pulled into the station. He then lost his footing and fell before he was struck. Police said he suffered a serious leg injury but is expected to be OK.

The MBTA said there are now delays on the Fitchburg line ahead of Monday’s evening commute.

