Conductor struck, seriously injured after falling from train at Commuter Rail station

WALTHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — A train conductor was seriously injured Monday afternoon after he fell from a train and was struck at the Commuter Rail station in Waltham.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. at the Brandeis Commuter Rail station. Police said the conductor fell onto the tracks as passengers helplessly watched.

“For some reason the conductor lost his footing and fell off of the train,” said Richard Sullivan of the Transit Police.

Officials said the 29-year-old conductor was doing a safety check as the train pulled into the station. They said he lost his footing, fell onto the tracks and was run over by his own train.

Police said the conductor was taken to an area hospital with a serious, but non-life-threatening leg injury. He is expected to be OK.

The cause of the incident is under investigation, but officials said it was accidental.

“We believe it was just a really unfortunate accident at this point,” Sullivan said.

