EAST BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - Crews worked to disinfect East Bridgewater Junior/Senior High School overnight following a confirmed case of MRSA.

Officials learned of the confirmed case Thursday.

Crews used an industrial-regulated MRSA disinfectant to clean all areas of the school.

After working with the local health department and the Department of Public Health, they believe the school is safe for faculty and students to return to Friday.

According to the CDC, MRSA skin infections can seem like a spider bite. However, unless a spider is actually seen, the irritation is likely not a spider bite.

Most staph skin infections, including MRSA, appear as a bump or infected area on the skin that might be red, swollen, painful, warm to the touch, full of pus or other drainage, and accompanied by a fever.

