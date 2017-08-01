Congress urged to save heating aid from Trump cut

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — More than 30 attorneys general and state consumer advocate agencies are urging Congress to reject plans by the administration of President Donald Trump to eliminate the federal heating assistance program, including northern New England representatives.

The program distributes $3.4 billion to about 6 million households.

The representatives say the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program already has been cut by a third since 2010, and it’s only serving 19 percent of eligible households.

They urge Congress to restore and boost funding so fewer families are “literally left out in the cold.”

Signatures include Attorney General Janet Mills and Public Advocate Barry Hobbins of Maine; Attorney General T.J. Donovan and Director of Consumer Affairs Carol Flint of Vermont; and Consumer Advocate D. Maurice Kreis of New Hampshire.

