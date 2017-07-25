Congressional delegation calls for review of Wi-Fi monopoles

BOSTON (AP) — The state’s entire congressional delegation is calling on federal officials to review a proposal to construct hundreds of Wi-Fi poles, some as tall as 74 feet, along the route of the Massachusetts commuter rail system.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority entered into a contract with inMotion Wireless in 2014 to provide enhanced Wi-Fi on the commuter rail system.

Under the contract, inMotion would build over 300 of the structures, known as monopoles. The monopoles would be placed about 1.3 miles apart through as many as 60 communities along the rail system.

Local homeowners and town officials call the poles eyesores that would diminish home values and distract from historic districts.

The delegation sent a letter to Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai Monday asking for a review of the project.

