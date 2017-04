Democratic Congressman Seth Moulton spoke with 7News about Thursday’s air strikes in Syria.

Moulton said he supports the air strikes but also wants to see clear goals, objectives, and a strategy when it comes to Syria.

The congressman is an Iraqi War veteran.

Watch the video above to hear his thoughts on the missile strikes.

(Copyright (c) 2017 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)