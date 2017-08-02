Congressman Seth Moulton to head to Iowa, fueling presidential speculation

(WHDH) — Massachusetts representative Seth Moulton is headed to Iowa this fall, in a move that some are speculating could fuel a White House bid.

Moulton will join Democratic representatives from Illinois and Ohio at an annual Democratic event in September.

The trip, which is fueling rumors that Moulton could run for president in 2020, is a frequent destination for presidential hopefuls. Former president Barack Obama and 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton have both attended the event in the past.

A spokesperson for Seth Moulton released a statement about the event:

Seth is looking forward to joining Representatives Ryan and Bustos at the Polk County Steak Fry this fall. He sees this event as an opportunity to excite Democrats ahead of the 2018 midterm elections, and highlight the need for new candidates for Congress who will put service to country ahead of service to self when in Washington.

