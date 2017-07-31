Connecticut family rescues neighbor from smoky home

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — Firefighters are praising a Connecticut family who went into a neighbor’s smoky home and dragged the unconscious man to safety.

South Windsor Fire Chief Kevin Cooney tells the Hartford Courant that a man, his wife and adult daughter saw smoke coming from the neighbor’s house at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday.

They called 911 and went to the home.

They looked in a window and saw an unconscious man in a chair. They kicked in the locked door, turned off the stove and took a flaming pan outside. Firefighters arrived minutes later.

Cooney says the victim had a medical emergency.

He says the neighbors’ actions “without a doubt reduced the amount of fire damage and most likely saved the occupant from a more serious, if not life-threatening situation.”

No names were released.

