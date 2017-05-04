Connecticut man charged with killing 79-year-old wife

TORRINGTON, Conn. (AP) — The husband of a 79-year-old Connecticut woman found dead in her home last month is now facing a murder charge.

Torrington police say 70-year-old Daniel Gervais is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday connection with the death of Phyllis Gervais.

The woman was found dead on the floor in the couple’s Torrington home on April 22 with significant head injuries.

Daniel Gervais called 911 the day his wife died, and told authorities she had fallen but he did not witness the fall because he was sleeping with ear plugs in another room.

Gervais turned himself into state police on Wednesday after learning an arrest warrant had been issued.

His lawyer expects to argue for bail given that his client has no criminal past.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)