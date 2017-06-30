Connecticut man charged with sexually abusing 5-year-old child

NORFOLK, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police say a Norfolk man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 5-year-old child.

Police say 26-year-old David Craighill was arrested on a warrant at his home and charged with first-degree sexual assault and illegal sexual contact with a victim under 13.

He is being held on $75,000 pending a court appearance later Friday.

State police said they continue to investigate the case.

It could not immediately be determined if Craighill has a lawyer who could comment on the charges.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)