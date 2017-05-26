Connecticut police locate mother of baby found abandoned

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — Police say they have identified the mother of a newborn boy whose umbilical cord was still attached when he was found alone behind a Connecticut grocery store.

The baby was wrapped in women’s clothing when he was found Sunday night in Danbury, and images of that clothing made public helped lead police to the mother early Friday.

She was taken to the hospital. Her name was not released.

The baby boy, who was just a few hours old when he was found by a man who called 911, also remains at the hospital.

It’s unclear if the mother will face abandonment charges.

Connecticut has Safe Haven law that allows parents of infants 30 days old or younger to bring the child to a hospital without fear of charges.

