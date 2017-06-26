Connecticut state worker unions to vote on concessions

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Unions for Connecticut state workers have agreed to put proposed concessions to a vote by their rank-and-file members.

The voting is expected to be wrapped up by mid-July.

The concessions are intended to help the state close projected budget deficits.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, a Democrat, says the tentative agreement will help create “significant, long-term structural reforms to pension and benefit costs” and generate billions of dollars in savings over coming years.

If approved by the unions’ bargaining units the agreement would also need legislative approval.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)