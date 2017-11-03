Connecticut town held meeting to discuss gun-ban proposal

(WHDH) — Residents of Southbury, Connecticut held a meeting to discuss a proposal that would ban guns in public places throughout the town.

Nearly 1,000 people attended the meeting on Thursday night.

Around 1,700 residents in the town currently have their permits to carry their weapons in public places.

Southbury leaders spent several hours hearing from residents on both sides of the proposal, which came from the Democratic Town Committee.

As of now, guns are only banned in parks, senior centers and schools in Southbury.

Other towns in Connecticut have adopted similar measures including: Woodbridge, North Branford, East Haven, Naugatuck, Meriden and Ansonia.

Gun rights advocates said the permitting process is strict and lengthy, and opponents said it will not make anyone safer, while using the most recent shooting at a Walmart in Colorado as an example.

Southbury town leaders will debate the proposal and the testimony they heard in their next meeting.

