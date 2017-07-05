Connecticut town holds annual boom box parade

Willimantic, CT (WHDH) — The Fourth of July means something different for everyone but for one town in Connecticut it means a blast from the past.

Residents from Willamantic get together every Fourth of July for a boom box parade.

This year was the 32nd year the parade has been held.

Organizers say it can last up to two hours but everyone needs to get in on the fun.

“This was my sister-in-law’s. I’ve had it in every parade,” said town council president Christopher Dean. “I walk in her memory all the time. But this is a great boombox. It takes 8D batteries”

Local veterans say the parade is also very moving for them with certain music being geared towards those who served.

