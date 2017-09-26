WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Two Connecticut state troopers who are charged in connection with the beating of a man in Wethersfield while off-duty have been fired.

State police say Rupert Laird, of Manchester, and Xavier Cruz, of Wethersfield, were terminated effective this week. They face charges including kidnapping and assault.

Court documents say Laird was upset that the man improperly touched a woman Laird knows and Laird beat the victim in Cruz’s home while Cruz watched on Feb. 18.

Laird’s lawyer tells the Hartford Courant that he will appeal the decision. Cruz’s lawyer could not be reached for comment.

Both troopers were placed on house arrest after posting $750,000 bond. They are due back in court Nov. 13.

