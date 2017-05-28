Conservation officers rescue 2 hikers on mountain

JAFFREY, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Fish and Game Department officials say two hikers injured in separate accidents have been rescued on Mount Monadnock.

Conservation Officers provided medical care to 26-year-old Robert Ayars, of Nashua, Saturday afternoon after he was struck in the head by a tree sapling as he tried to clear downed trees while on the Marlborough Trail. He was later able to walk down and was taken to the hospital by a friend.

Around the same time on the opposite side of the mountain, 58-year-old Terri Lynn Waters, of Douglas, Massachusetts, fell on a steep section of White Arrow Trail and suffered a lower leg injury that required her to be carried down the mountain. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

