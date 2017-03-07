Conservation officers seize monkey unlawfully kept as pet

LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — State wildlife officials are seeking a new home for a monkey that was seized from a Laconia home.

Conservation officers working off a tip searched the home around 4:30 p.m. on Monday and seized the primate, which they say was being unlawfully kept as a pet.

Dozens of states have outlawed owning monkeys as pets, including New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont, Maine and Rhode Island.

The animal has been taken to a veterinarian who specializes in primate care.

The incident remains under investigation. It’s unclear whether charges will be filed or fines will be levied against the former owner of the monkey.

