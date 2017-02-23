Construction company facing charges after death of 2 in water main break

BOSTON (WHDH) - A construction company and it’s owner will be arraigned on charges in connection to the deadly trench collapse in the South End.

Two workers at Atlantic Drain Service drowned in October when the trench they were working in flooded following a water main break.

Owner Kevin Otto faces manslaughter charges.

Officials say he forged documents saying employees attended required safety training sessions even though they never did.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)