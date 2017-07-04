Construction project to tie up traffic in Portland, Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A construction project involving sewer systems and pedestrian crossings is going to tie up traffic in Portland, Maine, this summer.

The Portland Press Herald reports the construction starts Wednesday. And for two months starting in August, State Street will be closed off. The project will have a significant impact on the average of more than 12,500 vehicles daily that use the street, which funnels drivers getting off Interstate 295 to South Portland and Cape Elizabeth.

In addition to sewer and stormwater drains, the project will also include new water and gas mains, and new pavement and new sidewalk ramps that comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act.

The City Council reallocated nearly $410,000 in federal money in March to help fund the pedestrian safety portions of the project.

