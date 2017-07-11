Construction worker dies after being crushed by boulder in Woburn

WOBURN, Mass. (WHDH) — A construction worker was killed Tuesday after being trapped under a boulder in Woburn.

Fire officials responded around 11:45 a.m. to the Woburn Library on Pleasant Street for a report of man pinned under a boulder.

Officials worked to rescue the man, but he died from injuries suffered in the accident.

The man was said to be a contractor for Consigli Construction Company and was working under the library when he was crushed.

Officials say the library has been undergoing renovations since May. OSHA, along withe state police, are working determine what led up to what is being called a “tragic accident.”

The man’s name is not being released at this time. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Construction accident behind Woburn library turns deadly…awaiting a news conference around 2pm #7News pic.twitter.com/Jes0Eltswt — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) July 11, 2017

