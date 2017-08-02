Construction worker dies after being pinned by concrete wall in Medford

MEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - A construction worker died Wednesday after being pinned by a concrete wall while working at a home in Medford.

Fire officials said crews responded to a home on Highland Avenue for a report of a worker that was trapped in a trench under a concrete wall.

Officials said the wall fell several feet onto the worker who was making repairs to the home’s foundation.

The worker, said to be about 50 years of age, was taken to Mass General Hospital with serious injuries, where he later died.

No additional details were immediately available.

