Construction worker dies after being shocked by live wires in Salem

SALEM, MA (WHDH) - A construction worker has died after being shocked by live electrical wires in Salem.

Authorities said the 59-year-old worker was in a bucket truck on Loring Avenue when he was shocked Tuesday afternoon.

The man was taken to Beverly Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said the man was painting the Salem firehouse when the incident took place.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials are assisting with an investigation.

The man’s identity has not been released.

