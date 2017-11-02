Construction worker killed after contact with live electrical wires in New Hampshire

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Authorities say a construction worker was killed Thursday after coming in contact with live electrical wires in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Firefighters responded just after 12 p.m. to the Cannongate Condos on Cannongate Road for a report of a medical emergency.

A worker in a hydraulic lift was shocked by overhead wires and suffered fatal injuries, according to Nashua fire officials.

OSHA is assisting local authorities with an investigation.

