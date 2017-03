WELLESLEY, MA (WHDH) - A construction worker made a river rescue in Wellesley on Tuesday.

The worker pulled the dog from icy water.

He saw the pup swimming in the Charles River after the dog fell through some ice.

The dog is expected to be OK.

