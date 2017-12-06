BOSTON (WHDH) - The Coast Guard is working to inspect a ship that broke free from its terminal in South Boston and damaged a pier before drifting away.

The Helsinki Bridge, an 1,100-foot container ship, came into Black Falcon Pier at the Paul Conley Container Terminal at around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Heavy winds caused 12 lines to snap and the massive ship struck the pier, damaging it at 12:45 a.m. It drifted away before crews could retrieve it.

The ship is currently docked just outside Boston Harbor, pulled there for safekeeping by tugboats while crews inspect the ship for damage.

Officials said longshoremen were unloading the ship at the time of the incident but nobody was injured. Sources told 7News there were people on the gangway when the 12 lines snapped.

The ship will eventually be towed back to its terminal.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)