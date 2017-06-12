SOMERVILLE, MA (WHDH) - The Somerville Fire Department responded to a call to rescue a worker who fell down a trench around 2:50pm.

Officials say the 29-year-old contractor fell 15-feet down a hole.

Gravel then fell into the trench, landing on the worker’s back.

A rescue company used a tower ladder to remove the worker from the trench.

Officials say the victim was taken to MGH for hip injuries.

