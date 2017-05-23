Contractor recovering after falling 4 stories at Massachusetts college

CHICOPEE, Mass. (AP) — Police say a contractor is recovering after falling four stories while working at a Massachusetts college.

Police say the man was working on a shaft at Elms College in Chicopee on Monday when he fell through a hole, ending up in a bathroom four stories below.

Chicopee police officer Mike Wilk said the man suffered leg, back and neck injuries. The worker was alert when medics arrived and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Wilk said the man worked for an outside company.

